Owens & Minor, Inc. $OMI Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 3,354.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 355,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345,235 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMI. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 122.0% during the first quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 10,624,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838,635 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,752,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,859,000 after acquiring an additional 447,917 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth $3,870,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth $3,729,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 133.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 703,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 401,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMI opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $15.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.22.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $697.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.06 million. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 13.78% and a positive return on equity of 26.59%. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Owens & Minor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.070 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Owens & Minor from $7.50 to $4.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.35.

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments.

