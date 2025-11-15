Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Owlet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Northland Securities set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Owlet in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.
Owlet Stock Up 3.3%
Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. Owlet had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 39.32%.The company had revenue of $31.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Owlet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Owlet will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owlet
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Owlet by 70.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 165,657 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Owlet during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Owlet during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Owlet by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 389,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 180,619 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Owlet in the 2nd quarter worth about $336,000. 72.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Owlet
Owlet, Inc provides digital parenting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. It offers Dream Sock, a wearable infant health monitor equipped with pulse oximetry technology to track vitals signs, such as pulse rate, oxygen, activity, and sleep patterns; BabySat which is intended for infants with heightened health risk; Owlet Cam, a monitoring device in smartphones that offers video and audio, predictive sleep insights, and cry detections; and accessories, including Owlet Sleeper, as well as Duo and Dream Duo that combines Smart Sock with the Owlet Cam.
