Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Lowered to “Buy” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Friday, September 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. CIBC raised their target price on Pan American Silver from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Pan American Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Pan American Silver Stock Down 1.3%

Pan American Silver stock opened at $38.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.63. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $42.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $854.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pan American Silver

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,521,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pan American Silver by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 107,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 70,593 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 29.1% in the second quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 211,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 21,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 11,373 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 34.3% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 449,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,780,000 after purchasing an additional 114,875 shares during the period. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

