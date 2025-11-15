Paramount Group, Inc. $PGRE Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,143 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.11% of Paramount Group worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 16.8% during the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 11,737,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,098 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 16.5% during the first quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 2,791,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,005,000 after purchasing an additional 395,152 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,164,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,096,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 31,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Stock Up 0.1%

PGRE opened at $6.56 on Friday. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $7.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paramount Group ( NYSE:PGRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 13.47%.The business had revenue of $172.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.65 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

PGRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $6.60 price objective on shares of Paramount Group and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $6.60 target price on Paramount Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Paramount Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.20 to $6.60 in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.45.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc (“Paramount” or the “Company”) is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

