Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Research upgraded Peakstone Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Peakstone Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Peakstone Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peakstone Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Peakstone Realty Trust stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.10. The stock has a market cap of $511.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.97. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $15.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKST. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Peakstone Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,362,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,001,000 after acquiring an additional 40,514 shares in the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $15,652,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 23.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 832,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,487,000 after purchasing an additional 157,267 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 69.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 251,858 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 14.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 205,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 26,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

