Permian Resources (NYSE:PR) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Permian Resources from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Permian Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.87.

PR opened at $13.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average of $13.37. Permian Resources has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $16.33.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 15.65%.Permian Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Permian Resources will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $67,431.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 91,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,467.10. This trade represents a 4.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $67,398.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,555.49. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Permian Resources by 76.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 483,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 210,131 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 340,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after buying an additional 12,148 shares during the period. Ritter Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. SummitTX Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. now owns 61,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 33,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 63.5% in the third quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 8,836,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431,900 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

