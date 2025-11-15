Phillips 66 $PSX Shares Purchased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Argus upgraded shares of Phillips 66 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.25.

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $4,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 89,771 shares in the company, valued at $12,388,398. This represents a 25.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $615,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 34,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,842,180. The trade was a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,786 shares of company stock worth $5,348,075. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PSX stock opened at $142.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.90. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $91.01 and a fifty-two week high of $143.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.38. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $33.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.15%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

