Planet Fitness, Inc. $PLNT Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 6.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,132,000 after buying an additional 11,437 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 183.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,303,000 after acquiring an additional 82,415 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 253.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE:PLNT opened at $105.78 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.72 and a 12-month high of $114.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $330.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.95 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 126.58% and a net margin of 15.97%.Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Planet Fitness has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.030 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PLNT shares. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.54.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Planet Fitness

About Planet Fitness

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.