Post (NYSE:POST) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

POST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Post from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Post from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Post from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Post in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Post currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Post Trading Up 0.3%

POST stock opened at $106.70 on Friday. Post has a 1-year low of $100.44 and a 1-year high of $125.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.88 and its 200-day moving average is $108.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Post announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, August 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Post

In related news, Director William P. Stiritz acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.53 per share, for a total transaction of $3,943,080.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,334,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,776,076.51. This trade represents a 0.84% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Post

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POST. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Post by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,464,000 after purchasing an additional 33,119 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC lifted its stake in Post by 167.2% in the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Post by 50.3% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its holdings in Post by 3.8% during the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Post by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 131,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,034,000 after buying an additional 43,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

