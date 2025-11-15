Potlatch Corporation $PCH Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Potlatch Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 739,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,055 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.94% of Potlatch worth $28,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Potlatch in the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Potlatch by 254.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 876,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,547,000 after acquiring an additional 629,334 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Potlatch by 25.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Potlatch in the 1st quarter worth $548,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Potlatch in the first quarter valued at about $12,301,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of Potlatch in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Potlatch from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Potlatch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Potlatch in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Potlatch from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Potlatch Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $39.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.17 and a beta of 1.11. Potlatch Corporation has a 1-year low of $36.82 and a 1-year high of $48.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day moving average of $40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Potlatch (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $354.19 million for the quarter. Potlatch had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 2.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Potlatch Corporation will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Potlatch Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Potlatch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.51%.

Potlatch Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Articles

