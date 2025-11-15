PVH Corp. $PVH Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 409,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 40,082 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.85% of PVH worth $28,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get PVH alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of PVH by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of PVH by 78.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 930 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in PVH in the first quarter valued at $2,473,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 35.0% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in PVH by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 150,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,709,000 after buying an additional 45,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of PVH opened at $77.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.89. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $59.28 and a 12-month high of $113.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PVH Dividend Announcement

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 11.90%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. PVH has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.50 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 10.750-11.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PVH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Barclays upped their price target on PVH from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PVH from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PVH

About PVH

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.