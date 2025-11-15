Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on QTWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Q2 in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on Q2 in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Q2 from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.40.

Q2 Stock Performance

NYSE:QTWO opened at $72.28 on Wednesday. Q2 has a 52 week low of $58.57 and a 52 week high of $112.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.58 and a beta of 1.48.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.32). Q2 had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 4.12%.The business had revenue of $201.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Q2 has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Q2 will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Q2

In other Q2 news, General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $79,874.20. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 56,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,432.80. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Breeden sold 6,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $459,523.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 149,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,263,628.61. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,713 shares of company stock valued at $592,376. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Q2

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 5.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 2,630.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Q2 by 56.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 405,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,444,000 after purchasing an additional 146,241 shares during the period.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

