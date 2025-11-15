QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Shares Down 7.1% After Insider Selling

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.1% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $13.49 and last traded at $13.6050. Approximately 33,338,172 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 29,431,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

Specifically, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 20,435 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $329,412.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 137,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,754.56. The trade was a 12.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 157,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $2,660,905.03. Following the sale, the director owned 293,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,976,302.62. The trade was a 34.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $10.00 target price on QuantumScape and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $7.66.

QuantumScape Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 21.14, a quick ratio of 21.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 4.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.40.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QuantumScape Corporation will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QS. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in QuantumScape by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 313,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 108,460 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 8,169.8% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 1,968,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,247,000 after buying an additional 1,944,330 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the third quarter worth about $153,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,421,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 447,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 91,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

