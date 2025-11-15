Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) Raised to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Quoin Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($6.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.36) by ($0.35). Research analysts forecast that Quoin Pharmaceuticals will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Dennis Langer acquired 15,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $128,640.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 15,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,648.97. This trade represents a 1,515,200.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Quoin Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome (NS). The company is also developing QRX004 for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; QRX007 to treat NS; and QRX008 for the treatment of scleroderma.
