RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Zacks Research cut shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of RadNet from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on RadNet from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of RadNet in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of RadNet in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RadNet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

RadNet Trading Up 2.3%

RDNT stock opened at $75.15 on Wednesday. RadNet has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $85.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.59 and its 200-day moving average is $65.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -375.73 and a beta of 1.58.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 9th. The medical research company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $522.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. RadNet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that RadNet will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 239,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,398,171.42. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stolper sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total transaction of $2,586,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 68,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,025,406.68. The trade was a 33.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 118,098 shares of company stock valued at $8,269,445 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in RadNet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,483,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $570,346,000 after acquiring an additional 95,015 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,280,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $163,104,000 after purchasing an additional 211,570 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 6.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,801,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,203,000 after purchasing an additional 112,284 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in RadNet by 81.4% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,657,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,417,000 after purchasing an additional 743,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RadNet by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,640,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,354,000 after purchasing an additional 37,403 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

