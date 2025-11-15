Range Resources Corporation $RRC Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,781 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Range Resources alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RRC. Informed Momentum Co LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the first quarter worth $3,575,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 158,744 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after buying an additional 15,374 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 246.1% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 135,996 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after buying an additional 96,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the first quarter worth about $453,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of RRC stock opened at $38.25 on Friday. Range Resources Corporation has a 1 year low of $30.32 and a 1 year high of $43.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $655.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.22 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Range Resources Corporation will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 15.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on RRC. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Range Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Range Resources from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Range Resources from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Range Resources from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Range Resources from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Range Resources

Range Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.