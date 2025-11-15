Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Ranger Energy Services Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE RNGR opened at $13.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $301.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.39. Ranger Energy Services has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.80.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.33). Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 2.72%.The firm had revenue of $128.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million.

Insider Activity at Ranger Energy Services

In related news, Director Brett T. Agee sold 14,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $203,343.14. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 987,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,332,847.41. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 70,541 shares of company stock valued at $999,255 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ranger Energy Services

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 51.7% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 97.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Ranger Energy Services by 28.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

