Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.7778.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Rapid7 from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, CAO Scott M. Murphy sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $27,742.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 27,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,738. This represents a 4.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $14.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $918.70 million, a PE ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.10. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $44.48.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $217.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.14 million. Rapid7 had a return on equity of 149.12% and a net margin of 3.41%.Rapid7’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Rapid7 has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.090 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

