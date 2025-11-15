Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Cut to Hold at Zacks Research

Zacks Research downgraded shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Rapid7 from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Susquehanna set a $15.00 target price on Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Rapid7 from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RPD

Rapid7 Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. The firm has a market cap of $918.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 0.94. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $44.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.10.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $217.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.14 million. Rapid7 had a return on equity of 149.12% and a net margin of 3.41%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Rapid7 has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.090 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Scott M. Murphy sold 1,370 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $27,742.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 27,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,738. This trade represents a 4.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapid7

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 12.0% in the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 5,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 8.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Rapid7 by 6.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Rapid7 by 48.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.