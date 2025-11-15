Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

REGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $704.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $678.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $772.76.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $693.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.31. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $476.49 and a 1-year high of $800.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $598.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $571.03.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $2.10. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.27, for a total transaction of $4,252,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,843.04. This trade represents a 73.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.43, for a total transaction of $280,766.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,503.19. The trade was a 9.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

