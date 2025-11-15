Research Analysts Set Expectations for VYGR FY2025 Earnings

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Voyager Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.00) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.10). The consensus estimate for Voyager Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.91) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($1.78) EPS.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.94% and a negative net margin of 404.85%.

VYGR has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.12.

Shares of VYGR stock opened at $3.93 on Thursday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $7.44. The stock has a market cap of $218.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average of $3.73.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, CFO Nathan D. Jorgensen sold 7,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $36,643.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 123,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,926.52. This trade represents a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VYGR. CWM LLC grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 856.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $36,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $58,000. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

