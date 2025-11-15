Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also commented on RVLV. Zacks Research lowered Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.92.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $20.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.93. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $39.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.33.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $295.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.36 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 104.4% in the first quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 16,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

