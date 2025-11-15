Rithm Capital Corp. $RITM Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,511 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 298,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 10,795 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 6.0% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 173,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,867 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 575.0% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 596,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,734,000 after buying an additional 508,114 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rithm Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,434,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the second quarter valued at $146,000. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rithm Capital

In related news, CEO Michael Nierenberg sold 301,548 shares of Rithm Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $3,317,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

Shares of RITM opened at $11.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average of $11.59. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Rithm Capital Corp. has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $12.74.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 17.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RITM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Rithm Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

