RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS) Shares Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.04 and last traded at $23.11. 13,834 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 32,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.16.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.09.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RiverFront Strategic Income Fund stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.12% of RiverFront Strategic Income Fund worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (RIGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed global fixed-income portfolio that invests in various types of fixed-income securities without currency limitation. RIGS was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by RiverFront.

