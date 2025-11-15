Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Price Down 6.4% on Insider Selling

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $16.21 and last traded at $16.39. Approximately 58,246,480 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 38,121,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.52.

Specifically, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 52,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $869,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,246,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,690,323. This represents a 4.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RIVN. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.30.

The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 13,194.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 2,260 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 113.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

