RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of RLX Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, RLX Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.25.

RLX Technology Stock Performance

Shares of RLX opened at $2.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 1.10. RLX Technology has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $2.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.28.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). RLX Technology had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 4.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLX Technology

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in RLX Technology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,935,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,519,000 after purchasing an additional 156,350 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in RLX Technology by 10.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 866,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 82,413 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of RLX Technology by 411.8% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 25,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 20,732 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in shares of RLX Technology by 113.3% in the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 2,093,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after buying an additional 1,112,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,390,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 589,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

