Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Trading Down 9.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 9.4% on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $67.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Rocket Lab traded as low as $44.37 and last traded at $45.25. Approximately 26,222,923 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 20,823,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.97.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Rocket Lab in a report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W upgraded Rocket Lab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Rocket Lab from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

In other Rocket Lab news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 874,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $41,988,969.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,057,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,799,250.89. This trade represents a 29.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew Ocko sold 1,873,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $90,283,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 541,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,101,553.20. This trade represents a 77.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold a total of 5,406,361 shares of company stock worth $267,483,973 in the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 2.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,432 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Rocket Lab by 1.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,352 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Lab by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Lab by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,478 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of -119.84 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $155.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.45 million. Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 27.26% and a negative net margin of 35.64%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Rocket Lab has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

