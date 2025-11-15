Roth Capital Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for VirTra

Get VirTra alerts:

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of VirTra in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 10th. Roth Capital analyst R. Baldry now expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for VirTra’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for VirTra’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 million. VirTra had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 4.15%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of VirTra from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of VirTra in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of VirTra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $7.00.

VirTra Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VTSI opened at $4.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average of $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.13. VirTra has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $8.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VirTra

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of VirTra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in VirTra in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in VirTra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of VirTra by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VirTra by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 9,240 shares during the period. 14.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VirTra

VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

