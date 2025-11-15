Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Receives C$51.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$51.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on Russel Metals from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Russel Metals from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Russel Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 19th.

Shares of TSE RUS opened at C$39.80 on Monday. Russel Metals has a twelve month low of C$34.62 and a twelve month high of C$46.87. The stock has a market cap of C$2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$41.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$42.08.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.17 billion for the quarter. Russel Metals had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 4.27%.

Russel Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.22%.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc is a Canada-based metal distribution company. The company conducts business primarily through three metals distribution segments: metals service centers; energy products; and steel distributors. The metal service centers provide processing and distribution services to a broad base of end-users.

