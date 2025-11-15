Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Zacks Research cut shares of Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SGMT. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Sagimet Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded Sagimet Biosciences to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of SGMT stock opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. Sagimet Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $11.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.08. The firm has a market cap of $252.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 3.26.

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Sagimet Biosciences will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGMT. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd bought a new position in Sagimet Biosciences during the first quarter worth $35,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $62,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in shares of Sagimet Biosciences by 46.3% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 85,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional metabolic pathways in the United States. The company’s lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis.

