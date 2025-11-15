Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Rating Lowered to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Sasol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Sasol in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.
Sasol Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sasol
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in Sasol by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 357,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 111,548 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 19.4% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 464,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 75,410 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Sasol in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,006,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sasol by 59.4% in the third quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Sasol by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 383,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 161,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.
Sasol Company Profile
Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.
