Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Rating Lowered to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Sasol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Sasol in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Sasol Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sasol

Sasol stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.47. Sasol has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $7.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in Sasol by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 357,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 111,548 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 19.4% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 464,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 75,410 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Sasol in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,006,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sasol by 59.4% in the third quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Sasol by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 383,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 161,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.

