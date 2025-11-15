Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,466,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418,544 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $159,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Ehrlich Financial Group grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 16,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 66,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earned Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $32.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.00. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $21.37 and a one year high of $33.74. The company has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

