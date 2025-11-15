Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Research

Zacks Research cut shares of Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Fearnley Fonds cut Seadrill from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on Seadrill from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. SEB Equity Research set a $33.00 price objective on Seadrill in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Seadrill from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Seadrill in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seadrill presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE SDRL opened at $30.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.59. Seadrill has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $42.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.43). Seadrill had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.56 million. Seadrill has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Seadrill will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Seadrill in the first quarter valued at $1,634,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Seadrill during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,491,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Seadrill by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 81,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 27,337 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seadrill during the second quarter valued at about $498,000. Finally, Truffle Hound Capital LLC bought a new position in Seadrill in the first quarter worth about $1,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Seadrill Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Floaters, Jack-up rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment encompasses drilling, completion, and maintenance of offshore exploration and production wells. the Jack-up Rigs segment includes drilling contracts relate to jack-up rigs for operations in harsh and benign environments in shallow water.

