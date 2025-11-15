Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.5238.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHAK. Oppenheimer set a $145.00 price target on Shake Shack in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $127.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Shake Shack to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 17,729.9% during the second quarter. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. now owns 89,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,585,000 after acquiring an additional 89,004 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the first quarter worth approximately $602,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

SHAK opened at $90.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Shake Shack has a one year low of $72.93 and a one year high of $144.65.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $367.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.69 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 3.10%.The firm's revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Shake Shack has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Shake Shack will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shake Shack

(Get Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

