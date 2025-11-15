Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) Cut to Hold at Zacks Research

Zacks Research downgraded shares of Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SHOP. Mizuho upped their target price on Shopify from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Shopify from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.89.

Shopify Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHOP opened at $146.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.68 and its 200-day moving average is $132.05. The company has a market cap of $190.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.18, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 2.73. Shopify has a 52-week low of $69.84 and a 52-week high of $182.19.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Shopify had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 16.65%.The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Shopify has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Shopify will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Shopify

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,926,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,417,517,000 after acquiring an additional 610,129 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 64.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,923,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,812,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403,821 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shopify in the second quarter worth $1,794,952,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.3% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,622,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,686,738,000 after purchasing an additional 191,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 19.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,731,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,247,007,000 after buying an additional 1,781,530 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

