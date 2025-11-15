Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Siemens AG (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $146.8930, but opened at $137.67. Siemens shares last traded at $136.6080, with a volume of 48,608 shares traded.

The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $24.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.49 billion. Siemens had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 12.59%. Siemens has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.080-6.430 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SIEGY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Siemens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Siemens from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Erste Group Bank lowered Siemens from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Siemens from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Siemens presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Siemens Trading Down 0.4%

The stock has a market cap of $213.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

About Siemens

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

