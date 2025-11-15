Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:FUN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.0714.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FUN shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $28.00 target price on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 7th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 259.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 1,179.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 96.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average of $27.56. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $14.13 and a 52-week high of $49.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.69.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($11.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($14.01). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 14.92%.Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

