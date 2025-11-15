Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SKE. Desjardins upgraded shares of Skeena Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Securities began coverage on Skeena Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skeena Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Skeena Resources Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of SKE opened at $17.53 on Friday. Skeena Resources has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $20.77. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.67.

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that Skeena Resources will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skeena Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Skeena Resources by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 16,871,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,708 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Skeena Resources by 16.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,741,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,404,000 after purchasing an additional 670,200 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Skeena Resources by 10.2% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 2,488,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,144,000 after purchasing an additional 230,098 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Skeena Resources by 28.4% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,616,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,293,000 after purchasing an additional 357,146 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Skeena Resources by 1.0% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,539,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,503,000 after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

