SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.2778.

Get SLB alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on SLB from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of SLB in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of SLB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SLB from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SLB in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SLB

SLB Trading Up 1.8%

SLB stock opened at $36.95 on Friday. SLB has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.76.

SLB (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. SLB had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 10.34%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SLB will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLB Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. SLB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 38,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $1,412,927.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 175,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,456,607.50. This trade represents a 17.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of SLB stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $1,433,350.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 202,201 shares in the company, valued at $7,295,412.08. The trade was a 16.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,174 shares of company stock worth $5,107,677. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SLB

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SLB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLB in the second quarter worth $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLB during the third quarter worth $29,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in SLB during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in SLB in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SLB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.