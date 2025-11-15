SLB Limited $SLB Position Increased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 12,172 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SLB were worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SLB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SLB in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of SLB by 55.3% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SLB by 51.4% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLB during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of SLB from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SLB in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SLB from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Melius Research initiated coverage on SLB in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut SLB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SLB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.28.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $36.95 on Friday. SLB Limited has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.76. The firm has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

SLB (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. SLB had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SLB Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. SLB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.02%.

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $1,433,350.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 202,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,295,412.08. This represents a 16.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 38,447 shares of SLB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $1,412,927.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 175,690 shares in the company, valued at $6,456,607.50. The trade was a 17.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 138,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,107,677 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

