SLB Limited $SLB Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SLB were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get SLB alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SLB by 478.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,719,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,994,674,000 after acquiring an additional 39,474,501 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of SLB by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,829,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $824,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300,222 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SLB by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,422,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $602,860,000 after acquiring an additional 604,832 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SLB by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,989,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,738,000 after buying an additional 1,667,203 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in SLB by 3.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,659,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $320,154,000 after buying an additional 281,937 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 38,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $1,412,927.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 175,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,456,607.50. This represents a 17.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of SLB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $1,433,350.16. Following the sale, the insider owned 202,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,295,412.08. This represents a 16.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,107,677. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on SLB from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on SLB from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of SLB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Redburn Partners set a $48.00 price target on SLB in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on SLB in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.28.

Get Our Latest Report on SLB

SLB Stock Up 1.8%

NYSE:SLB opened at $36.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.97. SLB Limited has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $44.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.76.

SLB (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. SLB had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 10.34%.The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. SLB’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SLB Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

SLB Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. SLB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.02%.

SLB Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SLB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.