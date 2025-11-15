SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Get SmartRent alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SMRT. Wall Street Zen upgraded SmartRent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SmartRent in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of SmartRent from $1.30 to $1.45 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $1.45.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SMRT

SmartRent Stock Down 2.4%

NYSE:SMRT opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $273.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.84. SmartRent has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.19.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.27 million. SmartRent had a negative net margin of 45.45% and a negative return on equity of 15.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SmartRent will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SmartRent

In related news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $450,000. The trade was a 50.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Martell acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 898,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,252.12. This trade represents a 5.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought 225,000 shares of company stock worth $335,750 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SmartRent

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMRT. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in SmartRent by 33.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,671,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915,817 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SmartRent by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,448,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,732,000 after buying an additional 2,335,454 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in SmartRent by 230.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,657,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,247 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in SmartRent by 430.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,596,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,098 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in SmartRent by 58.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,369,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 502,994 shares during the period. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SmartRent

(Get Free Report)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.