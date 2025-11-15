Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Research

Zacks Research downgraded shares of Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Smith Douglas Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Smith Douglas Homes from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $16.90.

Smith Douglas Homes Stock Performance

NYSE SDHC opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average is $18.77. Smith Douglas Homes has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.48. The company has a market capitalization of $903.51 million, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $262.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.41 million. Smith Douglas Homes had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 1.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Smith Douglas Homes will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Smith Douglas Homes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes by 8.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Smith Douglas Homes by 10.7% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Smith Douglas Homes by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Smith Douglas Homes by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 185,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter.

Smith Douglas Homes Company Profile

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

Further Reading

