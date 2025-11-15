Sodexo S.A. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Sodexo S.A. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research cut shares of Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th.
Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.
