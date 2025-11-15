Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SOLV. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Solventum in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Solventum from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Solventum from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Solventum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.56.

Solventum Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:SOLV opened at $75.59 on Friday. Solventum has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.14 and a 200-day moving average of $72.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.07. Solventum had a return on equity of 28.01% and a net margin of 18.13%.The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Solventum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.980-6.080 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Solventum will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Solventum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOLV. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in Solventum by 74.2% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 10,141,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320,342 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,495,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Solventum by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,361,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,565 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Solventum by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,121,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,847,000 after purchasing an additional 867,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Solventum during the 3rd quarter worth $42,393,000.

Solventum Company Profile

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

