SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG Position Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 374,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,130 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 246.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.6% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $79.06 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $81.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.36. The company has a market cap of $94.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

