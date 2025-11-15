StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings raised StandardAero from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial started coverage on StandardAero in a research note on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of StandardAero in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. They set a “positive” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of StandardAero in a research report on Friday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of StandardAero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

StandardAero Price Performance

StandardAero stock opened at $25.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. StandardAero has a 52-week low of $21.31 and a 52-week high of $31.97.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. StandardAero had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.63%. StandardAero’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that StandardAero will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at StandardAero

In related news, insider Alex Trapp sold 73,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $2,068,527.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 16,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,438.48. This trade represents a 81.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,626 shares of company stock worth $2,554,051. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of StandardAero by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in StandardAero by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 69,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in StandardAero by 100.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of StandardAero by 32.2% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of StandardAero by 20.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter.

StandardAero Company Profile

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

