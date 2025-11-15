Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Eli Lilly and Company Call Options (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 138,522 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 87% compared to the typical daily volume of 74,172 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,090.00 to $1,171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $999.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,669,349,000 after acquiring an additional 50,002,551 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 78,621.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,552,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537,661 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,827,714,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,613,912,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,224,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,432,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975,395 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $1,024.67 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,033.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $826.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $780.87. The firm has a market cap of $968.70 billion, a PE ratio of 66.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.35%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

