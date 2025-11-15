StoneX Group Inc. $SNEX Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,389 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.61% of StoneX Group worth $27,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNEX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in StoneX Group by 51.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,881,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,068,000 after buying an additional 976,587 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,963,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,989,000 after acquiring an additional 949,486 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,923,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,915,000 after acquiring an additional 567,196 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 914,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,828,000 after acquiring an additional 414,204 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,041,000. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at StoneX Group

In related news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 114,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,466,932.80. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $89.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.98. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.58 and a 12 month high of $106.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

SNEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded StoneX Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of StoneX Group in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, StoneX Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Analysis on StoneX Group

StoneX Group Profile

(Free Report)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.