Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Shares Down 21.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) were down 21.1% on Saturday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.50. The stock traded as low as C$6.06 and last traded at C$6.29. Approximately 5,946,604 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 655% from the average daily volume of 787,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.97.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins lowered their target price on Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$9.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Superior Plus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.41.

Superior Plus Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of C$1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.62.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. Superior Plus had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of C$470.64 million for the quarter.

Superior Plus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.01%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline.

